West Virginia 2020 election results

Voters in West Virginia head to the polls on Tuesday. The Mountain State has five electorate votes at stake in the presidential race.

The state offered early in-person and absentee voting. On Election Day, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The historically red state supported President Donald Trump in 2016. He won the state with 68% of the vote compared with Hillary Clinton's 26%.

Trump's win in West Virginia marked his second largest margin of victory during the 2016 election, behind only Wyoming. Voters embraced his populist message in a state that is struggling economically.

