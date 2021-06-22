White House to admit US won't hit Biden's 70% vaccination goal by July 4

The goal was to vaccinate 70% of all adults 18 and older with at least one shot.

The White House COVID response team is expected to announce Tuesday the U.S. will not hit President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of all adults ages 18 and older vaccinated with at least one shot by the symbolic July Fourth holiday.

Earlier this month, Biden had called for a national "month of action" -- an "all-America sprint" to reach the goal and a "summer of freedom."

"We can do this," Biden said.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients will instead highlight other vaccination milestones that were not previously public targets. Seventy-percent of adults ages 30 and older already have had at least one shot, the White House will announce, and by July Fourth, the U.S. will have vaccinated 70% of Americans 27 and older with one shot, a White House official said.

As recently as early June, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, remained confident that the U.S. would hit Biden's target, which the president announced on May 4.

"We want to, and we are going to hit 70% of the adult population by the Fourth of July," Fauci said on the daytime talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on June 7.

As of Tuesday, 65.4% of adults ages 18 and older had at least one shot. At the current pace of vaccinations, it's unlikely that number will hit 70% by next Sunday — instead, it will take a few extra weeks.

Approximately 11.8 million more adults need to be vaccinated with their first dose in order to reach 70% of all adults. For the U.S. to reach that by July 4, 12 days away, about 990,000 adults would need to get vaccinated each day. However, as of Tuesday, only about 392,000 adults were getting their first dose each day, on average.

At the current rate, the U.S. would fall about 7.1 million shots short of the 70% goal by July 4, hitting around 67.2% of adults partially vaccinated with at least one dose.

The reluctance among younger adults to get the vaccine, a key barrier to the Biden administration hitting its goal, will remain a challenge beyond July Fourth. At the same time, adults 18-34 also make up the largest share of cases, CDC data shows.

For now, a White House official says the plan is to focus on what has already been achieved, including plummeting cases and deaths. But the concession is a missed mark for the Biden administration, which has frequently been criticized for setting vaccination goals that were not seen as ambitious.

The White House will also tout its own July Fourth celebration plans -- 1,000 first responders and military personnel on the South Lawn to view the traditional fireworks on the National Mall, where thousands more will surely gather.

ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos contributed to this report.