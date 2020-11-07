White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19 Trump was hospitalized last month with the virus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News has learned.

In addition to Meadows, at least four White House staffers are positive for COVID-19 along with one campaign staffer. One of those positive is Nick Trainor, the Trump campaign battleground states director.

Meadows has been around the president and first family all week, including spending time at campaign headquarters twice this week. He was on a trip with the president on Tuesday and at the campaign headquarters again on Wednesday, plotting what's next for the Trump campaign.

Trainor was at the White House Tuesday working in one of the many war rooms setup to monitor election results.

It is unclear when Meadows and the aides tested positive or developed symptoms.

The White House has not responded to a request for comment.

Meadows joins a growing list of people inside the White House who have had coronavirus, including President Donald Trump.

Trump was hospitalized last month while battling the virus. He had to be flown to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he received several treatments, including receiving oxygen.

Others connected to the Trump administration who have previously tested positive include first lady Melania Trump, adviser Hope Hicks, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and many others.

The coronavirus outbreak infected at least "34 White House staffers and other contacts" last month, according to an internal government memo.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to show no signs of slowing down in the U.S. and throughout the world. In Europe, lockdowns have been reimposed for much of the continent, while the number of daily cases has reached a record in the U.S.

States reported 1.5 million tests and a daily record of 126,000 cases on Friday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. There are 55,000 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S and Friday's reported death toll was 1,186.

Since the pandemic began, more than 9.7 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus and at least 236,064 have died.

ABC News' John Santucci contributed to this report.