Don McGahn, the White House counsel, will be leaving his position in the fall, President Trump announced in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Trump said McGahn's departure would come after the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

McGahn had openly expressed his frustrations regarding his frayed relationship with the president and had signaled his desire to leave the White House months ago. McGahn had decided to stay on to lead the confirmation process of Kavanaugh, according to sources.

McGahn has cooperated extensively with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia's meddling with the 2016 presidential election, meeting with Mueller's team of investigators at least three times, according to news reports. Sources familiar with his cooperation told ABC News that McGahn has been questioned by the special counsel’s team more extensively than any other member of the White House staff.

White House officials, including the president himself, have insisted they did not have any concerns related to testimony from McGahn that could bolster claims the president sought to obstruct justice.

I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel. In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Trump first announced McGahn's appointment as White House counsel in November 2016, describing him as having "a brilliant legal mind, excellent character and a deep understanding of constitutional law."

He has since been a key player behind the scenes of many of President Trump's most consequential and controversial decisions since taking office. McGahn was responsible for briefing the president regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russian officials, including former acting Attorney General Sally Yates' contention that Flynn could be susceptible to Russian blackmail.

McGahn also reportedly blocked the president from moving forward with threats of firing special counsel Mueller. According to The New York Times, McGahn threatened to resign in June of 2016 if Trump took any action to remove Mueller from his role overseeing the probe.

But McGahn's tenure has also been lauded by conservatives for his role in coordinating the administration's efforts to appoint conservative judges to federal benches across the country, including the president's first Supreme Court justice appointment of Neil Gorsuch.

ABC News' Tara Palmeri and Katherine Faulders contributed reporting to this article.