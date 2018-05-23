White House expected to invite Democrats to a DOJ briefing on classified documents

The White House is expected to arrange for a bipartisan group of House and Senate leadership, known as the "Gang of 8," to receive a highly-classified intelligence briefing on the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling, reversing plans to exclude Democrats, multiple administration and congressional sources tell ABC News.

Details of the meeting are still being worked out and it's unclear if the White House will hold a separate briefing for House Republicans before they provide one to the "Gang of 8."

One congressional source says the bipartisan briefing might take place after the next congressional recess, which ends on June 4.

The briefing for the GOP lawmakers, originally scheduled for Thursday, was to be conducted by officials from the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Director of National Intelligence, according to the White House.

The bipartisan "Gang of 8" includes the Republican and Democratic leaders from the House and Senate as well as the respective party leaders from the House and Senate intelligence committees.

The briefing comes as after the president issued a 'demand' that the Justice Department investigate unproven allegations the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump and his congressional allies, led by House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes R-Calif., believe secret FBI documents will shed light on those allegations.

The FBI has, until now, resisted turning over the documents for fears of revealing confidential sources and methods.

Trump's demands for an investigation followed media reports that said the FBI used an informant to make contact with members of his campaign, only after the agency obtained information that members of the Trump team had suspicious contacts with Russians during the 2016 election.

Earlier Wednesday, the Senate's top Democrat, New York’s Chuck Schumer, formally requested the Justice Department include the "Gang of 8" or reconsider holding the meeting altogether.