In a letter obtained by ABC News, White House attorney Emmet Flood wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr in mid-April regarding special counsel Robert Mueller 's report into meddling in the 2016 election saying the findings “suffers from an extraordinary legal defect: it quite deliberately fails to comply with the requirements of governing law.”

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Flood goes on to say in the April 19 letter of complaint that the missive was sent to avoid a “precedent” with “both the President and future Presidents in mind.”

The letter squarely attacks the Mueller team for not making a decision on obstruction of justice, a federal crime in which someone "corruptly" attempts to “influence, obstruct or impede” the “due and proper administration of the law” in a pending proceeding, according to federal code. In his own March 24 letter to Congress describing the “principal conclusions” of Mueller’s report, Barr indicated that, while the special counsel did find at least some evidence suggesting Trump tried to obstruct the investigation, the evidence did not amount to a criminal offense.

In his letter to Barr, Flood quotes from the Mueller report in writing that the evidence "prevent[ed] [it] from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.