White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Rep. Ro Khanna and Former Governor Chris Christie Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, November 26, 2023.
WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JAKE SULLIVAN, REP. RO KHANNA & FORMER GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL
Jake Sullivan
White House National Security Adviser
Rep. Ro Khanna
Armed Services Committee Member
(D) California
Exclusive
Chris Christie
(R) Presidential Candidate
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
Plus, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz sits down with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs for a wide-ranging conversation about his career playing in the National Football League and his expertise in aerospace engineering.
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Sarah Isgur
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Susan Glasser
The New Yorker Staff Writer
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.