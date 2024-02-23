White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Sen. Tammy Duckworth Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 25, 2024.





WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JAKE SULLIVAN & SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ

Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

(D) Illinois

Exclusive

Just returning from Ukraine, Martha Raddatz reports on the latest in the country’s ongoing war with Russia as the conflict reaches the two-year mark.

Plus, ABC News Correspondent Elizabeth Schulze reports from Alabama on the implications for families and health care providers impacted by the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos created through IVF have the same rights as children.

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

Plus, to mark Black History Month, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott reports on the history of Black women running for and serving in the U.S. Senate, speaking with 2024 Senate candidates Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD).

