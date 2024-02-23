White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Sen. Tammy Duckworth Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 25, 2024.
WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JAKE SULLIVAN & SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Jake Sullivan
White House National Security Adviser
Sen. Tammy Duckworth
(D) Illinois
Exclusive
Just returning from Ukraine, Martha Raddatz reports on the latest in the country’s ongoing war with Russia as the conflict reaches the two-year mark.
Plus, ABC News Correspondent Elizabeth Schulze reports from Alabama on the implications for families and health care providers impacted by the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos created through IVF have the same rights as children.
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Rachael Bade
Politico Playbook Co-Author
ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
Plus, to mark Black History Month, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott reports on the history of Black women running for and serving in the U.S. Senate, speaking with 2024 Senate candidates Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD).
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.