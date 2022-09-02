White House Senior Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Michael McCaul, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, & Dr. Richard Besser Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS
Keisha Lance Bottoms
White House Senior Adviser for Public Engagement
Exclusive
Rep. Michael McCaul
Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member
(R) Texas
Exclusive
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumbai
(D) Jackson, Mississippi
Dr. Richard Besser
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President and CEO
Former CDC Acting Director
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
Astead Herndon
New York Times National Political Reporter
“The Run Up” Podcast Host
Meridith McGraw
POLITICO National Political Correspondent
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.