White House truck suspect should be locked up pending trial, government says

He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The man suspected of ramming a truck into the White House barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square should be locked up as he awaits trial, the government said in a Friday night filing that included a slate of new photos.

The government's motion for a pretrial detention argued that "there are no conditions, or combination of conditions, which would ensure the Defendant’s presence at trial or the safety of the community if he is released."

The filing also revealed pictures from surveillance cameras and body-worn police cameras of the suspect crashing into the bollards outside of the White House and getting arrested and more writings from Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, about what he wrote would happen if he was able to take power at the White House.

An image from court documents shows the suspect with a flag after exiting the truck that crashed into a barrier near the White House, May 23, 2023. White House via US District Court for D.C.

An image from court documents shows the suspect exiting the rental truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2023. White House via US District Court for D.C.

An image from court documents shows the suspect on the ground after being ordered by U.S. Park Police, after crashing a rental truck into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2023. USPP via U.S. District Court for D.C.

As prosecutors described in earlier court filings, Kandula came from St. Louis to Dulles International Airport, where he rented a U-Haul truck. Prior court records detailed his alleged admiration for Adolf Hitler and intent to kill President Joe Biden.

In addition to a flag bearing what Kandula confirmed to officials was a swastika, investigators recovered a green book that contained his writings, according to the Friday filing. The filing included an excerpt of what prosecutors said was a speech Kandula intended to deliver after taking power.

The writings, written in the style of a broadcast, spoke of "consequences" for civil unrest following his efforts to topple the government, and what has been described as his draft speech allegedly ended with a Nazi salute, according to the government.

Kandula will appear in court on Tuesday to determine whether he will continue to be locked up pending trial. His lawyers haven't filed a response or counter motion. Court records show he was referred for a mental health evaluation.