National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,186,262
270 to win
Trump
74,700,934
Expected vote reporting: 95%
Democrat Cleo Fields wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 4:24 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Cleo Fields wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District.