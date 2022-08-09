Wisconsin 2022 primary election results

A Senate seat could be at the very center of the congressional balance of power.

Wisconsin voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, Senate, the House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state started on July 26 and ended on Saturday.

As of Monday, just over 214,000 people had returned their mail ballots in the state and a little more than 63,000 people had cast their ballot early.

State Significance

One of Wisconsin's Senate seats is at the center of the hopes of both parties -- and what could be fierce campaigning this fall. Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson is seeking a third term. But Democrats see him as vulnerable and as a chance to preserve if not expand their fragile Senate majority, which the GOP hopes to upend.

Johnson will sail through his primary on Tuesday, as he faces no serious challenger. On the Democratic side, candidates in the last few weeks have consolidated their support behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who has been positioned as the presumptive nominee and is likely to face Johnson in November.

Barnes is the state’s first Black lieutenant governor and if he wins in November, he would be the first Black U.S. senator from Wisconsin.

A voter casts their ballot in Oshkosh, Wis., Feb. 15, 2022. Wm. Glasheen/USA Today Network, FILE

Tuesday's races also see another Donald Trump-Mike Pence split, with the former president backing Tim Michels and his former vice president supporting Rebecca Kleefisch, the former two-term lieutenant governor of Wisconsin.

Trump also hopes to help oust state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who is up for reelection. Trump supports Vos' challenger, Republican Adam Steen, after Vos earned Trump's ire for not being able to fulfill Trump's wishes of overturning the 2020 election.