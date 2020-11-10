World leaders, including close Trump ally Boris Johnson, move on as Trump resists conceding Johnson and Canada's Justin Trudeau are among the leaders to have called.

While President Donald Trump has still yet to accept his election defeat, the United States’ closest allies made clear that they had little doubt about who the next president as they began to place congratulatory calls to President-elect Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest known world leader to have had a call with Biden.

“In a call this afternoon the Prime Minister warmly congratulated Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the two leaders discussed shared interests “in areas such as trade and security – including through NATO,” as well as “tackling climate change, to promoting democracy, and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Johnson has been a close personal ally of President Trump’s, and the news of his call to Biden was likely to land with a thud at the White House, where President Trump remained behind closed doors without a public event on his calendar for the fifth day in a row.

Johnson also tweeted his congratulations to both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

While many world leaders have already spoken out in public and on social media to offer their initial congratulations to Biden, Johnson’s call with Biden came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday became the first known world leader to have actually had a formal congratulatory call.

Trudeau later tweeted a photo from the call, saying that he and Biden have worked together before and that "we’re ready to pick up on that work and tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our two countries - including climate change and COVID-19."

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she, too, had called Biden to congratulate him. "The Chancellor expressed her wish for a close and trusting future cooperation. The Chancellor and President-elect agreed that transatlantic cooperation is of great importance in view of the multitude of global challenges," the spokesman tweeted.

The Biden campaign said French President Emmanuel Macron had called as well.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.