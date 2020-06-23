New York primary results

New Yorkers will head to the polls on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT.

A number of contested congressional primaries will take place along with the presidential primary. In-person voting will be available across the state, but local election officials are dealing with a significant increase in the number of absentee ballots compared to the 2016 primary.

State Significance

New York originally had its presidential primary scheduled for April, but it was postponed and grouped together with the state's down-ballot primaries as a result of the novel coronavirus. The state also allowed any resident to request an absentee ballot, leading to 1.8 million ballots being cast absentee. Hillary Clinton won New York with 58% of the vote in 2016.