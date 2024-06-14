Shop the best at-home ice cream makers, according to a mom influencer

Ice cream and summer go hand in hand.

Beyond just a tasty treat that you and your family can enjoy on a warm summer day, ice cream makers like the Ninja Creami can lend themselves to a fun summer activity you can enjoy as a family.

We chatted with mom influencer Shannon Doherty, also known as At Home with Shannon, the master of "mom-hacks" on TikTok, to get some of her tips on making ice cream at home with kids.

"I love making ice cream at home with my family in the summer! My kids love seeing that they were the ones who made the ice cream that they are eating -- making the entire experience extra fun," Doherty said.

"My kids also love adding toppings like sprinkles into their new creation -- homemade ice cream and a movie is a great summer tradition in our home."

Scroll on to shop some top-rated ice cream makers.

Ninja Creami

The Ninja Creami is TikTok's latest viral trend. According to the brand, "The Ninja CREAMi transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more at the touch of a button."

25% off Walmart Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker $149

$199 Walmart Shop Now

Cuisinart Stainless-Steel Ice Cream Maker

This small but mighty ice cream maker can churn up 2 quarts of ice cream in as little as 25 minutes.

19% off Williams Sonoma Cuisinart Stainless-Steel Ice Cream Maker $79.99

$99.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Narcissus

Smaller in size but also a sleek design, the Narcissus Mini Ice Cream Maker is great for serving one to two people.

7% off Amazon Narcissus Mini Ice Cream Maker Machine for Gelato $23.98

$25.98 Amazon Shop Now

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker

KitchenAid is a known and trusted brand in the kitchen. If you already own an iconic KitchenAid mixer, why not buy the attachment to turn the appliance into a ice cream maker?

Best Buy KitchenAid - Ice Cream Maker Attachment $69.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Tasty By Cuisinart

The most affordable out of the five picks is the Tasty by Cuisinart. Coming in at under $40, this is a great affordable option with many positive reviews.