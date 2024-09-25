What to look for in a mattress topper: Top picks for every type of sleeper

Getting a good night's sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, and sometimes your mattress alone doesn't provide the comfort you need.

That's where a mattress topper comes in. Whether you're looking to enhance the softness of your bed, add extra support or regulate temperature, the right mattress topper can make all the difference.

Why use a mattress topper?

A mattress topper is an easy way to improve the comfort of your bed without investing in a new mattress. Here are some reasons why you might want to use one:

Extend the life of your mattress: A topper can add an extra layer of protection to your mattress, helping to reduce wear and tear and potentially extend its lifespan.

A topper can add an extra layer of protection to your mattress, helping to reduce wear and tear and potentially extend its lifespan. Increase comfort: Whether your mattress is too firm or starting to sag, a topper can make your bed feel more supportive or softer, depending on your preference.

Whether your mattress is too firm or starting to sag, a topper can make your bed feel more supportive or softer, depending on your preference. Address specific sleep concerns: Toppers are a great solution for addressing sleep issues like back pain, pressure points or temperature regulation without replacing your entire mattress.

What to look for in a mattress topper

When shopping for a mattress topper, consider the following factors to ensure you pick the right one for your needs:

Material: Mattress toppers come in a variety of materials like memory foam, latex, gel-infused foam, down and wool. Memory foam is great for pressure relief, while latex offers durability and a more natural option. Gel-infused toppers help regulate temperature, making them ideal for hot sleepers.

Mattress toppers come in a variety of materials like memory foam, latex, gel-infused foam, down and wool. Memory foam is great for pressure relief, while latex offers durability and a more natural option. Gel-infused toppers help regulate temperature, making them ideal for hot sleepers. Thickness: Toppers vary in thickness, typically between 2 and 4 inches. Thicker options provide more cushioning but may alter the feel of your mattress more drastically.

Toppers vary in thickness, typically between 2 and 4 inches. Thicker options provide more cushioning but may alter the feel of your mattress more drastically. Firmness level: Think about your preferred sleep style. If you like a softer surface, opt for a plush topper, but if you need extra support, a firmer option may be better.

Think about your preferred sleep style. If you like a softer surface, opt for a plush topper, but if you need extra support, a firmer option may be better. Cooling features : If you tend to sleep hot, look for toppers with cooling technology such as gel-infused memory foam or breathable materials that help disperse body heat.

: If you tend to sleep hot, look for toppers with cooling technology such as gel-infused memory foam or breathable materials that help disperse body heat. Hypoallergenic properties: If you have allergies, a hypoallergenic topper can help keep allergens like dust mites and pet dander at bay.

Scroll on to discover the best mattress topper for your needs.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

40% off Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Key features: Pressure-relieving, hypoallergenic cover, machine washable.

Pressure-relieving, hypoallergenic cover, machine washable. Best for: Those seeking premium memory foam support and comfort. $137.40

$229 Tempur-Pedic Shop Now

Amazon Sleep Innovations 4-Inch Dual Layer Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Key features: Dual-layer design for extra softness, cooling gel for hot sleepers.

Dual-layer design for extra softness, cooling gel for hot sleepers. Best for: Hot sleepers looking for a plush, cooling topper. $139.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon ViscoSoft 4 Inch Pillow Top Memory Foam Mattress Topper Key features: Luxurious pillow top, cooling gel infusion, washable cover.

Luxurious pillow top, cooling gel infusion, washable cover. Best for: Those wanting a plush, luxurious sleep experience with cooling benefits. $159.95 Amazon Shop Now

8% off Amazon LINENSPA Memory Foam Mattress Topper Key features: Lightweight, budget-friendly, cooling gel.

Lightweight, budget-friendly, cooling gel. Best for: Budget-conscious shoppers looking for a simple, cooling topper. $45.77

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Avocado Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper Key features: Organic materials, firm and plush options, eco-friendly.

Organic materials, firm and plush options, eco-friendly. Best for: Eco-conscious shoppers who want durable, supportive comfort. $299 Avocado Shop Now

22% off Amazon LUCID 3 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Key features: Calming lavender scent, plush memory foam, ventilated design.

Calming lavender scent, plush memory foam, ventilated design. Best for: Sleepers looking for a relaxing and calming scent while sleeping. $65.95

$84.99 Amazon Shop Now

Parachute Parachute Down Mattress Topper Key features: Ultra-soft, breathable, all-natural materials.

Ultra-soft, breathable, all-natural materials. Best for: Those who want the ultimate softness and luxury of down. $390 Parachute Shop Now

Saatva Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper Key features: Graphite infusion for heat dissipation, contouring memory foam.

Graphite infusion for heat dissipation, contouring memory foam. Best for: Hot sleepers who need a high-end memory foam option with cooling technology. $445 Saatva Shop Now

14% off Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Alternative Mattress Topper Key features: Soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free materials.

Soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free materials. Best for: Allergy sufferers who want the feel of down without the allergens. $92.65

$109 Brooklinen Shop Now