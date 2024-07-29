Shop the best adjustable beds for a comfortable night's sleep

Adjustable bed frames and mattresses have innovated sleeping for those with sleeping pains and sinus issues overnight.

Adjustable beds, generally coming with remote control options for an easy adjustment, can create a more comfortable sleep environment. Furthermore, split double beds can even allow for multiple people to use the varied elevating settings to create compromise and eliminate negotiation when it comes to comfortable sleeping arrangements for bed-sharers.

ABC News reached out to Dr. Logan Schneider, an adjunct clinical associate professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences who specializes in treating sleep disorders at Stanford Health Care, to discuss the advantages of adjustable beds and what potential consumers should be aware of when purchasing one.

Schneider wrote in an email that the main reason someone may be interested in an adjustable bed is to relieve pain in sleeping.

"The main reason is comfort, given that most people seem to have sleep issues related to how their body is positioned in the bed, particularly if they have musculoskeletal issues or chronic pain," he said, also noting that sleep apnea and acid reflux are other medical issues that could potentially be resolved by an elevated bed.

Schneider also stated that for issues not resolved with an adjustable bed, medical intervention may be necessary.

"Just like with many 'sleep hacks' they’re typically non-medical solutions to problems that may not be clinically significant. However, not all sleep issues can be fixed with an adjustable bed, so if there’s any question or concern (particularly if issues don’t resolve), then it’s appropriate to discuss the options with a healthcare professional," Schneider said.

The best adjustable beds on the market

Amazon Sven & Son Classic Adjustable Bed Base Frame + HybridSpring Matt This bed allows for the head and feet to be elevated and declined with a wireless remote. $1995 Amazon Shop Now

10% off Amazon Split King Adjustable Bed with Mattress - 14” Luxury Cool Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Multiple users of this bed can adjust half the bed as it comes in a split-king dimension. $1699.99

$1899.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Linenspa Adjustable Bed Frame This bed option opens up more space in the room with an 11-inch clearing under the bed. $369.99 Amazon Shop Now

5% off Amazon Lucid L150 Adjustable Base – Bed Frame with Head and Foot Incline This pick brought in over 10,000 views highlighting the bed for a variety of reasons including its quiet motor. $449.70

$474.54 Amazon Shop Now