Shop smart alarm clocks for a comfortable and steady sleep schedule

Alarm clocks have come a long way from an irritating clanging to wake you out of a slumber at the crack of dawn.

Smart alarm clocks offer unique styles, sounds and routines to make sure waking up is as unique and individual experience as going to sleep is.

With this individualized experience, smart alarm clocks are able to offer assistance to users looking to regulate their sleep in a way that improves sleep schedule and makes for healthier sleep habits.

Several options allows for light dimming and light brightening to train your body to rise and sleep with light queues.

Despite the obvious fact that dim lights ease relaxation and bright lights help to wake the body, the CDC notes that there are other benefits. "Seeing bright light in the morning will help you fall asleep easier at night," according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Many of these smart alarm clocks can also vary audio options, connecting to music streaming accounts to play songs or selecting from ocean, rain or water audio sounds. The ability to customize a sleep and wake-up routine ahead of time allows users to cut down on screen time before bed, something that experts agree is damaging to a healthy night's sleep.

In fact, the CDC recommends at least an hour away from screens prior to sleeping.

Perhaps, smart alarm clocks' most advantageous quality is the ability to keep users on a consistent sleep schedule with ease. With just a few clicks of a button, most of these alarm clocks can schedule the wake-up and sleep times of their users so visual triggers can tip off when it's time to hit the sack.

The National Sleep Foundation, an organization focused on sleep advocacy, noted that regular sleep schedules can be crucial to overall health.

"Having a regular sleep schedule can positively affect key areas in your life including your mental and physical health as well as performance," according to the organization.

Shop smart alarm clocks to set sleep routines

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Amazon Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock Hatch's all-in-one application allows for lighting, audio and alarm schedule changes at the click of a button. $169.99 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Amazon WiFi Smart Alarm Clock Compatible with Alexa and Google Smart Wake-up alarms are customized by purpose in this product, allowing for a specialized morning experience. $59.99

$64.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) With over 100,000 reviews, the Amazon Echo Dot works with smartphones to maximize ease of use with a touch to snooze system. $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon REACHER Wood Grain Sunrise Alarm Clock This alarm clock offers 26 different sounds to relax to as you drift to sleep. $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light The philips SmartSleep emits light to imitate the natural sunrise and sunset while you sleep and wake. $108.95 Amazon Shop Now