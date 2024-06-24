Shop the best outdoor speakers for your next summer bash
Shop outdoor speakers from Amazon, REI and more.
When shopping for an outdoor speaker for your next summer party, there are a few factors to keep in mind.
The difference in shopping for your everyday Bluetooth speaker versus finding one for outdoors is durability in specific environments. Factors like weather resistance, material and mounting options are truly as important as sound quality.
Below, we have listed a few things to keep in mind to help you make the most informed shopping decision.
Weather resistance
Waterproof and water-resistant speakers are ideal when thinking about bringing your device outside. An Ingress Protection rating of IPX7 or higher is ideal for waterproofing, while IPX4 or higher is good for water resistance.
UV protection
If you live in an area that tends to get a lot of sun in the summer months, it's important to make sure the speakers can withstand sunlight exposure without damage.
Durability
Thinking about things like corrosion resistance and quality materials is extremely important when looking for an outdoor speaker.
Design and installation
Making sure to check out both the portability of your speakers and mounting options before making a purchase is useful to ensure you get the most out of your sound system.
Wired vs. wireless
You should decide between traditional wired speakers or more modern wireless options. For a wireless speaker option, check the connectivity range to ensure it suits your outdoor space.
Best portable size
JBL Clip 4 Eco Speaker
This speaker is both waterproof and dustproof. JBL also redesigned this with a carabiner that hooks easily to bags, belts or buckles -- helping you bring your favorite tunes anywhere.
- $79.95
- REI
Best aesthetic
Cool Tech Gadgets IPX5 Waterproof speaker
These LED portable speakers also work as independent LED atmosphere lamps, patio lights or portable lanterns.
- $79.99
- $89.99
- Amazon
12 hours of play time
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel, Chilled Lilac - Limited Edition Color
This portable BOSE speaker charges through a USB-C cable (included) and offers up to 12 hours of life per charge.
- $149
- Amazon
Best over $100
Bose - SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Triple Black
Both waterproof and dustproof, JBL says in its product description that you can place this speaker in the center of the room to give everyone the same listening experience.
- $299
- Best Buy
Best rock speaker
Victrola - Outdoor Wireless Bluetooth Solar Rock Speaker Connect (Each) - Stone
Fill your outdoor space with sound with the Victrola Rock Speaker Connect, the ultimate outdoor Bluetooth rock speaker.
- $100
- Best Buy
Best traditional mounted outdoor speakers
OSD 6.5" Outdoor Patio Speaker Pair 150W, IP54 Weather Resistant, Full Motion Bracket White AP650
This versatile pair of speakers is under $200 and designed to handle all weather. They are IPX6 rated, being completely sealed from dust and waterproof protected with short duration of water immersion in splashing and rain.
- $194.99
- Amazon