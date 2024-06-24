Shop the best outdoor speakers for your next summer bash

When shopping for an outdoor speaker for your next summer party, there are a few factors to keep in mind.

The difference in shopping for your everyday Bluetooth speaker versus finding one for outdoors is durability in specific environments. Factors like weather resistance, material and mounting options are truly as important as sound quality.

Below, we have listed a few things to keep in mind to help you make the most informed shopping decision.

Weather resistance

Waterproof and water-resistant speakers are ideal when thinking about bringing your device outside. An Ingress Protection rating of IPX7 or higher is ideal for waterproofing, while IPX4 or higher is good for water resistance.

UV protection

If you live in an area that tends to get a lot of sun in the summer months, it's important to make sure the speakers can withstand sunlight exposure without damage.

Durability

Thinking about things like corrosion resistance and quality materials is extremely important when looking for an outdoor speaker.

Design and installation

Making sure to check out both the portability of your speakers and mounting options before making a purchase is useful to ensure you get the most out of your sound system.

Wired vs. wireless

You should decide between traditional wired speakers or more modern wireless options. For a wireless speaker option, check the connectivity range to ensure it suits your outdoor space.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Best portable size

REI JBL Clip 4 Eco Speaker This speaker is both waterproof and dustproof. JBL also redesigned this with a carabiner that hooks easily to bags, belts or buckles -- helping you bring your favorite tunes anywhere. $79.95 REI Shop Now

Best aesthetic

11% off Amazon Cool Tech Gadgets IPX5 Waterproof speaker These LED portable speakers also work as independent LED atmosphere lamps, patio lights or portable lanterns. $79.99

$89.99 Amazon Shop Now

12 hours of play time

Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel, Chilled Lilac - Limited Edition Color This portable BOSE speaker charges through a USB-C cable (included) and offers up to 12 hours of life per charge. $149 Amazon Shop Now

Best over $100

Best Buy Bose - SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Triple Black Both waterproof and dustproof, JBL says in its product description that you can place this speaker in the center of the room to give everyone the same listening experience. $299 Best Buy Shop Now

Best rock speaker

Best Buy Victrola - Outdoor Wireless Bluetooth Solar Rock Speaker Connect (Each) - Stone Fill your outdoor space with sound with the Victrola Rock Speaker Connect, the ultimate outdoor Bluetooth rock speaker. $100 Best Buy Shop Now

Best traditional mounted outdoor speakers