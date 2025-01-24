Shop these top essentials to tackle winter with ease

With much of the country blanketed in snow this past week, now is the time to stock up on must-have products to help you power through the winter months.

While a reliable snow shovel is essential, adding smart gadgets like an automatic car starter or a quality ice melt to your arsenal can make those frosty mornings far less daunting.

To help you conquer the cold, we’ve rounded up some of the best winter tools and gadgets to make life easier.

Check them out below and get ready to embrace the season with confidence.

Ice melt

  • Chewy

    Safe Paw PetSafe Ice Melt for Dogs & Cats

    • $16.22
    • Chewy
  • Home Depot

    All season spreader

    • $49.97
    • Home Depot
  • 25% off
    Walmart

    Road Runner Premium Blend Ice Melt

    • $7.47
    • $9.99
    • Walmart
  • Best Buy

    Compustar - 1-Way Remote Start System - Installation Included - Black

    • $349.99
    • Best Buy
  • Walmart

    Prestone Windshield De-icer

    • $19.06
    • Walmart
  • Walmart

    Rain-X-30 Degree De-Icer Windshield Washer Fluid

    • $4.97
    • Walmart
  • Walmart

    Rain-X 36" Snow Brush Ice Scraper Tool with Curved Handle

    • $10.74
    • Walmart
  • 47% off
    Amazon

    Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel

    • $89.99
    • $169.99
    • Amazon
  • 24% off
    QVC

    Snow Joe 13.5" Cordless Directional Snow Thrower Kit w/ Charger

    • $173.99
    • $230
    • QVC
  • REI

    Guide Gloves

    • $54.95
    • REI
  • 10% off
    Amazon

    Carhartt Men's Wp Waterproof Insulated Glove

    • $26.99
    • $29.99
    • Amazon
  • 44% off
    Walmart

    SAVIOR HEAT Far Infrared Heated Mitten Gloves

    • $79.99
    • $143.99
    • Walmart

Car snow supplies

Snow blower

Gloves

