Shop these top essentials to tackle winter with ease
Check out winter essentials from Amazon, Home Depot and more.
With much of the country blanketed in snow this past week, now is the time to stock up on must-have products to help you power through the winter months.
While a reliable snow shovel is essential, adding smart gadgets like an automatic car starter or a quality ice melt to your arsenal can make those frosty mornings far less daunting.
To help you conquer the cold, we’ve rounded up some of the best winter tools and gadgets to make life easier.
Check them out below and get ready to embrace the season with confidence.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Ice melt
- Chewy
Safe Paw PetSafe Ice Melt for Dogs & Cats
- $16.22
- Chewy
- Home Depot
All season spreader
- $49.97
- Home Depot
- 25% offWalmart
Road Runner Premium Blend Ice Melt
- $7.47
- $9.99
- Walmart
- Best Buy
Compustar - 1-Way Remote Start System - Installation Included - Black
- $349.99
- Best Buy
- Walmart
Prestone Windshield De-icer
- $19.06
- Walmart
- Walmart
Rain-X-30 Degree De-Icer Windshield Washer Fluid
- $4.97
- Walmart
- Walmart
Rain-X 36" Snow Brush Ice Scraper Tool with Curved Handle
- $10.74
- Walmart
- 47% offAmazon
Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel
- $89.99
- $169.99
- Amazon
- 24% offQVC
Snow Joe 13.5" Cordless Directional Snow Thrower Kit w/ Charger
- $173.99
- $230
- QVC
- REI
Guide Gloves
- $54.95
- REI
- 10% offAmazon
Carhartt Men's Wp Waterproof Insulated Glove
- $26.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
- 44% offWalmart
SAVIOR HEAT Far Infrared Heated Mitten Gloves
- $79.99
- $143.99
- Walmart