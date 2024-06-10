10 deals to shop on power tools ahead of Father's Day

Just in time for Father's Day, a handful of retailers are offering unbeatable deals on power tools and outdoor equipment that can make great gifts for dad.

For example, Home Depot is offering a free Ryobi tool of your choosing with the purchase of a select Ryobi one+ battery starter kit.

Also, the DeWalt tool set that includes nine full-sized tools and two batteries is on sale on Amazon for under $800.

Whether you are looking for a last minute gift or an upgrade for the summer housework you're looking to check off your list, this is a great time to shop power tools and outdoor equipment.

Scroll on to shop 10 deals happening now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Power tool deals

50% off Home Depot ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger $99.99

$203.94 Home Depot Shop Now

16% off Home Depot ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-1/4 in. Planer (Tool Only) with Dust Bag $99

$119 Home Depot Shop Now

14% off Amazon RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver (Tool Only) PCL206B Black Green $42.82

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 9-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger $799

$949 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Worx WX082L 4V ZipSnip Cordless Electric Scissors, fabric scissors, rotary cutter $30

$44.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon SKIL Corded Multi-Function Detail Sander with Micro-Filter Dust Box 3 Additional Attachments & 12pc Sanding Sheet- SR232301 $29.97

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Fanttik E1 Max 3.7V Mini Electric Screwdriver, Precision Electric Screwdriver, 50-in-1 Magnetic Bits, Max 3 N.m, Magnetic Storage, 5/32''Hex, Repair Tool Set for Phone Camera Laptop Watch $53.17

$79.97 Amazon Shop Now

47% off Amazon Bosch GSR12V-140FCB22 Cordless Electric Screwdriver 12V Kit - 5-In-1 Multi-Head Power Drill Set $114.99

$219 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Home Depot DEWALT 20V MAX Jobsite Fan (Tool Only) $99

$149 Home Depot Shop Now