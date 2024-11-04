Top gift ideas for every runner: Gear for performance, recovery and more
Shop runner gift picks from Amazon, REI and more.
If someone on your holiday gift list is training for their first race or is already a marathon runner, there are a handful of thoughtful and out-of-the-box gift ideas you can give them.
From gear that prevents injuries or tools that boost performance tracking, runners will appreciate gifts that support their goals all year round.
In the gift guide below, we've gathered up the best gifts for runners at every level and price point. Whether you're looking to splurge and purchase the latest pair of Hokas or want to get some stocking stuffers like an SPIbelt or body glide, we've got it all.
These gifts are sure to keep your runner inspired, supported and ready for miles to come. Scroll on to check it all out.
HiRui Running Armband Sleeve Universal Sports Armband Cell Phone Holder Armband for Exercise Workout
- $12.99
- $18.99
- Amazon
Long-wear and waterproof makeup
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara Makeup, Volumizing
- $9.98
- $12.99
- Amazon
Supergoop! Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF 50 Sunscreen Skin Tint with Ectoin
- $44
- Sephora
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Makeup, Long Lasting High Impact Color
- $7.98
- $10.99
- Amazon
More picks to shop
Run Like a Girl 365 Days a Year: A Practical, Personal, Inspirational Guide for Women Athletes
- $17.99
- Amazon
2 Pack Glass Running Shoes Christmas Ornaments for Christmas Tree Decorations
- $22.99
- Amazon
Gone for a Run 2025 Runner's Daily Desk Calendar Daily Running Quotes and Inspiration for Runners
- $19.99
- Amazon