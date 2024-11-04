Top gift ideas for every runner: Gear for performance, recovery and more

If someone on your holiday gift list is training for their first race or is already a marathon runner, there are a handful of thoughtful and out-of-the-box gift ideas you can give them.

From gear that prevents injuries or tools that boost performance tracking, runners will appreciate gifts that support their goals all year round.

In the gift guide below, we've gathered up the best gifts for runners at every level and price point. Whether you're looking to splurge and purchase the latest pair of Hokas or want to get some stocking stuffers like an SPIbelt or body glide, we've got it all.

These gifts are sure to keep your runner inspired, supported and ready for miles to come. Scroll on to check it all out.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Top picks

Amazon SPIbelt Original Pocket Running Belt for Women Men $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon SPIbelt H20 Hydration Companion $12.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Hoka Bondi 8 $131.99

$165 Hoka Shop Now

14% off Amazon Garmin Forerunner 55 $169.49

$199 Amazon Shop Now

Beginner-friendly picks

Amazon Outdoor Night Running Lights $21.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Body Glide Original Anti Chafe Balm $8.99 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Amazon Running Hat for Men - Dry Fit Running Cap for Women $11.95

$16.95 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Atthleta Interval Stash High Rise 7/8 Legging $76.30

$109 Athleta Shop Now

Performance boosters

REI Active Skin 8 Hydration Vest $115 REI Shop Now

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker with Stress Management $99.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Honey Stinger Organic Fruit Smoothie Energy Gel $34.19 Amazon Shop Now

Recovery essentials

Amazon Leg Massager for Circulation and Pain Relief $199.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon TheraGun Relief Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $148 Amazon Shop Now

Cold weather running picks

41% off Hoka Airolite Run Gloves $19.99

$34 Hoka Shop Now

20% off Amazon JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers for Men Women Kids $7.19

$8.99 Amazon Shop Now

Atthleta Inlet Jacket $199 Athleta Shop Now

Race day must-haves

Amazon SHOKZ OpenRun Pro $159.95 Amazon Shop Now

31% off Amazon HiRui Running Armband Sleeve Universal Sports Armband Cell Phone Holder Armband for Exercise Workout $12.99

$18.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Fitletic Hydration Running Belt with Water Bottles for Men & Women $45.99 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon Sunglasses Polarized Sunglasses $19.95

$23.95 Amazon Shop Now

Long-wear and waterproof makeup

23% off Amazon Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara Makeup, Volumizing $9.98

$12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Sephora Supergoop! Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF 50 Sunscreen Skin Tint with Ectoin $44 Sephora Shop Now

27% off Amazon Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Makeup, Long Lasting High Impact Color $7.98

$10.99 Amazon Shop Now

More picks to shop

Amazon Run Like a Girl 365 Days a Year: A Practical, Personal, Inspirational Guide for Women Athletes $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 2 Pack Glass Running Shoes Christmas Ornaments for Christmas Tree Decorations $22.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Gone for a Run 2025 Runner's Daily Desk Calendar Daily Running Quotes and Inspiration for Runners $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

6% off Amazon Shimeyao Medal Hanger $28.99

$30.99 Amazon Shop Now