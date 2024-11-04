Top gift ideas for every runner: Gear for performance, recovery and more

Shop runner gift picks from Amazon, REI and more.

ByCasey DelBasso
November 4, 2024, 3:42 AM
Shop holiday gift ideas for runners
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon

If someone on your holiday gift list is training for their first race or is already a marathon runner, there are a handful of thoughtful and out-of-the-box gift ideas you can give them.

From gear that prevents injuries or tools that boost performance tracking, runners will appreciate gifts that support their goals all year round.

In the gift guide below, we've gathered up the best gifts for runners at every level and price point. Whether you're looking to splurge and purchase the latest pair of Hokas or want to get some stocking stuffers like an SPIbelt or body glide, we've got it all.

These gifts are sure to keep your runner inspired, supported and ready for miles to come. Scroll on to check it all out.

Top picks

Amazon

SPIbelt Original Pocket Running Belt for Women Men

  • $24.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

SPIbelt H20 Hydration Companion

  • $12.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Hoka

Bondi 8

  • $131.99
  • $165
  • Hoka
14% off
Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 55

  • $169.49
  • $199
  • Amazon

Beginner-friendly picks

Amazon

Outdoor Night Running Lights

  • $21.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Body Glide Original Anti Chafe Balm

  • $8.99
  • Amazon
29% off
Amazon

Running Hat for Men - Dry Fit Running Cap for Women

  • $11.95
  • $16.95
  • Amazon
30% off
Atthleta

Interval Stash High Rise 7/8 Legging

  • $76.30
  • $109
  • Athleta

Performance boosters

REI

Active Skin 8 Hydration Vest

  • $115
  • REI
Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker with Stress Management

  • $99.95
  • Amazon
Amazon

Honey Stinger Organic Fruit Smoothie Energy Gel

  • $34.19
  • Amazon

Recovery essentials

Amazon

Leg Massager for Circulation and Pain Relief

  • $199.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

TheraGun Relief Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

  • $148
  • Amazon

Cold weather running picks

41% off
Hoka

Airolite Run Gloves

  • $19.99
  • $34
  • Hoka
20% off
Amazon

JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers for Men Women Kids

  • $7.19
  • $8.99
  • Amazon
Atthleta

Inlet Jacket

  • $199
  • Athleta

Race day must-haves

Amazon

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro

  • $159.95
  • Amazon
31% off
Amazon

HiRui Running Armband Sleeve Universal Sports Armband Cell Phone Holder Armband for Exercise Workout

  • $12.99
  • $18.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Fitletic Hydration Running Belt with Water Bottles for Men & Women

  • $45.99
  • Amazon
16% off
Amazon

Sunglasses Polarized Sunglasses

  • $19.95
  • $23.95
  • Amazon

Long-wear and waterproof makeup

23% off
Amazon

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara Makeup, Volumizing

  • $9.98
  • $12.99
  • Amazon
Sephora

Supergoop! Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF 50 Sunscreen Skin Tint with Ectoin

  • $44
  • Sephora
27% off
Amazon

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Makeup, Long Lasting High Impact Color

  • $7.98
  • $10.99
  • Amazon

More picks to shop

Amazon

Run Like a Girl 365 Days a Year: A Practical, Personal, Inspirational Guide for Women Athletes

  • $17.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

2 Pack Glass Running Shoes Christmas Ornaments for Christmas Tree Decorations

  • $22.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Gone for a Run 2025 Runner's Daily Desk Calendar Daily Running Quotes and Inspiration for Runners

  • $19.99
  • Amazon
6% off
Amazon

Shimeyao Medal Hanger

  • $28.99
  • $30.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Designs Smells Like Running Shoes

  • $15.97
  • Amazon

