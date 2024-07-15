Amazon Prime Day 2024: Shop top picks and discounts in tech, home and more

One of the biggest shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is back!

The annual event, this year running July 16-17, features discounts on everything from must-have tech and gadgets, to popular styles and beauty brands, to essentials for your home and beyond.

Amazon Prime members also get exclusive access to deals, such as those on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices, while also getting the chance to shop great sales on the brands you love for electronics, cleaning supplies, buzz-worthy items that have trended on social media and more.

ABC is keeping an eye out for some of the most noteworthy deals, from "Flash Deals" or "Lightning Deals," to those with steep discounts, to the products influencers, friends and family are talking about, to those seen on our shows. Check out some of our finds below and be sure to check back as we continue to curate the most exciting offerings from Prime Day!

