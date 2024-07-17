Amazon Prime Day 2024: 21 deals on headphones by Beats, Sony, Samsung and more

Shop Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds.

ByClaire Peltier
July 17, 2024, 6:36 PM
Top Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon

Amazon Prime Day includes major savings on headphones and earbuds.

Ending today, Prime Day has deals on tech brands like Apple, Samsung and Bose, with discounts on everything from over-ear noise-canceling headphones to earbuds.

For example, find Amazon Echo Buds for 70% off their original price and save 52% on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling over-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Pro with noise-cancellation, are now on sale for 51% off.

There are also headphones under $50, like wireless styles from JBL and Sony.

Continue below to shop.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Shop more Prime Day deals!

Prime day deals on earbuds an in-ear headphones

40% off
Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro - Noise Canceling Earbuds

  • $119.95
  • $199.99
  • Amazon
70% off
Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen) | Wired charging case | Black

  • $34.99
  • $119.99
  • Amazon
52% off
Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

  • $109.99
  • $229.99
  • Amazon
29% off
Amazon

Raycon Everyday Earbuds (2024 Edition)

  • $55.99
  • $79.99
  • Amazon
47% off
Amazon

Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

  • $79
  • $149.95
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

  • $149.95
  • $249.95
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2023 Release)

  • $24.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
32% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging

  • $168.99
  • $249.99
  • Amazon
55% off
Amazon

JBL Tune 230NC TWS - True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling

  • $44.95
  • $99.95
  • Amazon
49% off
Amazon

bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones

  • $29.99
  • $58.99
  • Amazon
70% off
Amazon

Jxrev Wireless Earbuds

  • $19.99
  • $67.99
  • Amazon
12% off
Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

  • $13.99
  • $15.99
  • Amazon

Prime day deals on headphones

29% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

  • $119.99
  • $169
  • Amazon
51% off
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

  • $169.95
  • $349.99
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling

  • $394.99
  • $549
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 hours of Battery Life - Matte Black

  • $119.95
  • $199.95
  • Amazon
42% off
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

  • $199
  • $349
  • Amazon
30% off
Amazon

SHOKZ OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

  • $89.95
  • $129.95
  • Amazon
36% off
Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Black New

  • $38
  • $59.99
  • Amazon
43% off
Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic

  • $198
  • $348
  • Amazon
51% off
Amazon

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

  • $97.88
  • $199.99
  • Amazon

