Amazon Prime Day 2024: 21 deals on headphones by Beats, Sony, Samsung and more

Amazon Prime Day includes major savings on headphones and earbuds.

Ending today, Prime Day has deals on tech brands like Apple, Samsung and Bose, with discounts on everything from over-ear noise-canceling headphones to earbuds.

For example, find Amazon Echo Buds for 70% off their original price and save 52% on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling over-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Pro with noise-cancellation, are now on sale for 51% off.

There are also headphones under $50, like wireless styles from JBL and Sony.

Continue below to shop.

Prime day deals on earbuds an in-ear headphones

40% off Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro - Noise Canceling Earbuds $119.95

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

70% off Amazon Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen) | Wired charging case | Black $34.99

$119.99 Amazon Shop Now

52% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $109.99

$229.99 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Amazon Raycon Everyday Earbuds (2024 Edition) $55.99

$79.99 Amazon Shop Now

47% off Amazon Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $79

$149.95 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $149.95

$249.95 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Amazon Echo Buds (2023 Release) $24.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

32% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging $168.99

$249.99 Amazon Shop Now

55% off Amazon JBL Tune 230NC TWS - True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling $44.95

$99.95 Amazon Shop Now

49% off Amazon bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $29.99

$58.99 Amazon Shop Now

70% off Amazon Jxrev Wireless Earbuds $19.99

$67.99 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector $13.99

$15.99 Amazon Shop Now

Prime day deals on headphones

29% off Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $119.99

$169 Amazon Shop Now

51% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones $169.95

$349.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling $394.99

$549 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 hours of Battery Life - Matte Black $119.95

$199.95 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199

$349 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon SHOKZ OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones $89.95

$129.95 Amazon Shop Now

36% off Amazon Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Black New $38

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

43% off Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic $198

$348 Amazon Shop Now