Amazon Prime Day 2024: 21 deals on headphones by Beats, Sony, Samsung and more
Shop Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds.
Amazon Prime Day includes major savings on headphones and earbuds.
Ending today, Prime Day has deals on tech brands like Apple, Samsung and Bose, with discounts on everything from over-ear noise-canceling headphones to earbuds.
For example, find Amazon Echo Buds for 70% off their original price and save 52% on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling over-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Pro with noise-cancellation, are now on sale for 51% off.
There are also headphones under $50, like wireless styles from JBL and Sony.
Continue below to shop.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Shop more Prime Day deals!
TOP DEALS || SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || BACK-TO-SCHOOL || BOOKS || ESSENTIALS || FASHION & BEAUTY || KITCHEN & HOME || APPLE || LAPTOPS || TECH || TRAVEL & LUGGAGE || TVs || VACUUMS
Prime day deals on earbuds an in-ear headphones
Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen) | Wired charging case | Black
- $34.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging
- $168.99
- $249.99
- Amazon
JBL Tune 230NC TWS - True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling
- $44.95
- $99.95
- Amazon
Prime day deals on headphones
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $169.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling
- $394.99
- $549
- Amazon
Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 hours of Battery Life - Matte Black
- $119.95
- $199.95
- Amazon
SHOKZ OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones
- $89.95
- $129.95
- Amazon
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Black New
- $38
- $59.99
- Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic
- $198
- $348
- Amazon