Coco Gauff to face Naomi Osaka at US Open

Aug 30, 2019, 11:59 AM ET
PHOTO: Cori Gauff of the United States celebrates during the 2019 US Open. | Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates victory during the 2019 US Open.PlayGetty Images
WATCH Coco Gauff scores epic 3-set win at US Open

Overnight phenom Coco Gauff will face defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open this Saturday, setting up the first-ever face-off between the two young stars.

At 15 and 21, Gauff and Osaka's ages, combined, are less than Serena Williams' age. As such, the young women represent the upcoming generation of tennis icons, and their meeting in the third round of the tournament is being treated with the respect -- and excitement -- that it deserves.

The teenage Gauff took the tennis world by storm this summer when she became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon. In making her first Grand Slam appearance there, Gauff took down her idol, Venus Williams.

(MORE: 15-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff says she hopes 'to be the greatest of all time' )

From there, she became a media sensation, with a Wimbledon match scheduled at its famed Centre Court, going on to beat Magdaléna Rybáriková and Polona Hercog. Gauff's sensational Wimebledon run came to an end when Simona Halep -- who went on to win the tournament over Serena Williams in the final -- beat her in straight sets.

PHOTO: Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Time Babos of Hungary in the Womens Singles Round Two match on Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament on August 29th, 2019. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Time Babos of Hungary in the Women's Singles Round Two match on Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament on August 29th, 2019.

The U.S. Open then granted her a wild card position in the tournament. She went on to beat 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova of Russia in the first round and Tímea Babos of Hungary in the second round, both in three sets.

Osaka, meanwhile, is the No. 1 ranked women's tennis player. While the 21-year-old is coming off of disappointing appearances at Wimbledon and the French Open, she started 2019 by winning the Australian Open.

(MORE: Naomi Osaka's empowering advice after her Australian Open win)

That victory, in turn, came off a heart-wrenching win at the 2018 U.S. Open over Serena Williams that left both women in tears on the podium as the crowd alternately booed and cheered after a passionate argument between Williams and the umpire.

PHOTO: Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot during her Womens Singles second round match against Magda Linette of Poland on day four of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2019. Al Bello/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot during her Women's Singles second round match against Magda Linette of Poland on day four of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2019.

Now returning to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, Osaka, who was born in Japan and plays as a Japanese athlete, but largely grew up in Long Island, New York, and south Florida, has a new coach and a new stated purpose.

"I probably haven't had fun playing tennis since Australia and I'm finally coming to terms with that while relearning that fun feeling," she wrote on Instagram last month. "I've learned a lot about myself and I feel like I grew up so much as a person in this past year(s) so I'm really excited [to see] what the future looks like on and off the court."

The third-round match between Osaka and Gauff hasn't been scheduled yet for Saturday, but given the frenzy around the two, it's likely to be a big draw.

(MORE: Serena Williams outburst at 2018 US Open Women's Final explored in new ESPN series)

"We're both pretty young, but I'm a little bit newer to the game. So I'm just curious to see how my game matches up against her," Gauff said about Osaka during her post-match interview Thursday, ESPN reported. "Obviously I want to win."

"When I hear people talking about someone, I want the opportunity to play them just to assess it for myself," Osaka said of Gauff Thursday, before the younger player won for her third-round spot. "You know what I mean?"

Certainly, fans everywhere know what she means.

PHOTO: Cori Gauff of the United States celebrates during the 2019 US Open. | Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates victory during the 2019 US Open. Getty Images
Cori Gauff of the United States celebrates during the 2019 US Open. | Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates victory during the 2019 US Open.