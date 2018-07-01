Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon with hip injury

LONDON -- Andy Murray on Sunday announced on his Facebook page that he was withdrawing from Wimbledon due to a hip injury.

"It is with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that I'll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year," the two-time Wimbledon champion wrote. "I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team, we've decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. We did everything we could to try to be ready in time."

Jason Jung will take Murray's place in the draw on line 112.

The tournament begins Monday. Murray's first-round match against Benoit Paire was scheduled for Tuesday.

Murray had surgery on his hip in January and returned to competition only two weeks ago.

In 2013, he became the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon singles title. He won the tournament again in 2016. Murray also won the 2012 US Open and two Olympic singles gold medals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.