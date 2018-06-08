Angels' Shohei Ohtani placed on DL with sprained UCL; to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be out for at least three weeks with a sprain of his right UCL, a ligament in the elbow, the team announced Friday.

Ohtani will go on the disabled list with a grade 2 sprain of the UCL, which indicates there is a partial tear in the ligament.

Ohtani had an injection of PRP -- platelet-rich plasma -- and stem cell, which can be effective in treating the injury, the Angels said. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Ohtani was removed from his start against the Royals after four innings Wednesday night because of a blister on his pitching hand.

Ohtani has a 4-1 record in nine starts this season, with a 3.10 ERA. Playing DH when he doesn't start, Ohtani is batting .289 with 6 home runs and 20 RBIs in 34 games.