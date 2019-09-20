Antonio Brown, facing sexual assault allegations, cut by Patriots after 1 game

Antonio Brown played just one game for the New England Patriots before the team released the star wide receiver, who's facing multiple sexual assault allegations.

Brown seemed to confirm his release in a tweet, writing, "Thank you for the opportunity."

He later tweeted, "The marathon continues."

Brown was traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh in March and signed a three-year, $50 million extension, but after feuding with the NFL over his helmet type and with Raiders management, his contract was voided and he went on to sign with the Patriots.

He caught four passes for 56 yards and a score in a 43-0 blowout win over Miami on Sunday.

Steven Senne/AP