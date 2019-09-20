Antonio Brown, facing sexual assault allegations, cut by Patriots after 1 game

Sep 20, 2019, 4:35 PM ET
PHOTO: Antonio Brown carries his helmet during a practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was released by New England on Friday.PlaySteven Senne/AP
WATCH Brown accuser to meet with NFL, wanted settlement

Antonio Brown played just one game for the New England Patriots before the team released the star wide receiver, who's facing multiple sexual assault allegations.

Interested in NFL?

Add NFL as an interest to stay up to date on the latest NFL news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
NFL
Add Interest

Brown seemed to confirm his release in a tweet, writing, "Thank you for the opportunity."

He later tweeted, "The marathon continues."

(MORE: How Antonio Brown went from a promising rookie to an endless headache for the NFL)

Brown was traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh in March and signed a three-year, $50 million extension, but after feuding with the NFL over his helmet type and with Raiders management, his contract was voided and he went on to sign with the Patriots.

(MORE: Antonio Brown accuser to meet with NFL, originally requested $10M settlement: Sources)

He caught four passes for 56 yards and a score in a 43-0 blowout win over Miami on Sunday.

PHOTO: Antonio Brown carries his helmet during a practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was released by New England on Friday. Steven Senne/AP
Antonio Brown carries his helmet during a practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was released by New England on Friday.