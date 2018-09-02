Antonio Gates returns to Chargers on 1-year deal

Antonio Gates and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a one-year deal that brings back the tight end for a 16th season.

The Chargers announced the move Sunday.

A future Hall of Famer, Gates had a reduced role with the Chargers in 2017. He played 478 snaps, finishing with 30 catches for 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Gates hasn't had numbers that low since his rookie season in 2003.

But the Chargers had a void at tight end after starter Hunter Henry tore his ACL in May. He had 45 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he was placed on the physically unable to perform list with hopes that he won't miss the entire season.

Gates, 38, is the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns by an NFL tight end, with 114. Gates and quarterback Philip Rivers have connected on 87 touchdown passes during their time with the Chargers, the most in league history for a quarterback-tight end tandem.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2003, Gates is the all-time franchise leader for the Chargers in receptions (927), receiving yards (11,508) and touchdowns (114).

Gates posted 100-plus receiving yards in 21 games throughout his career, one of just seven tight ends in NFL history with 20-plus games of at least 100 yards receiving.

The Chargers are 52-38 in games where Gates scored a touchdown.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.