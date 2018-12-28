Auburn races to 56-7 halftime lead vs. Purdue to set bowl record

Jarrett Stidham threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns -- in the first half -- as the Auburn Tigers set the record for most points scored in any half of a bowl game with a 56-7 halftime lead against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Friday.

The previous high was held by West Virginia, which scored 49 points in the first half of a 70-33 rout of Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl.

The Tigers' 56 points were the most in any half in school history. The previous record was 49 in the first half against Chattanooga in 1995.

The record for most points scored in a bowl game is 70, held by West Virginia (2012) and Army, which routed Houston 70-14 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22.

