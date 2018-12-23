Austin Rivers getting deal with Rockets for rest of season

Austin Rivers has agreed to a guaranteed deal for the rest of the season with the Houston Rockets, a league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rivers will likely help Houston replace Chris Paul, who will miss at least two weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring suffered in Thursday's loss to the Miami Heat.

Rivers and Paul had an acrimonious history with the Clippers, but sources said Paul had no objections to the Rockets' decision to sign Rivers.

The Rockets on Saturday won for the first time this season without Paul, defeating the Spurs 108-101 behind James Harden's 39 points and 10 assists.

Houston is 1-5 without Paul this season. The Rockets' next eight games come against teams with legitimate playoff hopes, starting with the Thunder on Christmas Day.

The Suns acquired Rivers in the trade that sent Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards on Dec. 15, but then Phoenix waived him.

Rivers, 26, didn't play particularly well in 29 games with the Wizards this season, averaging 7.2 points in 23.6 minutes on 39 percent shooting. He averaged a career-best 15.1 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Clippers last season before an offseason trade to Washington.

