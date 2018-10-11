Billy Joe Saunders vacates 160-pound title after positive doping test

Faced with the likelihood of being stripped of his middleweight world title for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug, Billy Joe Saunders on Thursday vacated the 160-pound belt.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission rejected Saunders' application for a boxing license because of the positive test for the powerful banned stimulant oxilofrine. Saunders, who attended the commission meeting via telephone and cursed at the commissioners following the ruling, was scheduled to make his fourth defense against mandatory challenger Demetrius Andrade on Oct. 20 at TD Garden in Boston.

England's Saunders not only no longer has a world title, but the situation cost him the $2.3 million purse he was due to earn against former two-time junior middleweight titlist Andrade.

Andrade will instead face Walter Kautondokwa of Namibia for the vacant title. As soon as Saunders' failed Voluntary Anti-Doping Association urine test from Aug. 30 came to light on Sept. 26, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Andrade, made a deal with Kautondokwa to be on standby if Saunders couldn't fight.

"B.J. Saunders has voluntarily vacated the WBO middleweight title, and publicly apologized for his violation of the Massachusetts Athletic Commission's anti-doping regulations," WBO president Francisco "Paco" Valcarcel said. "Therefore, the clash between Demetrius Andrade and Walter Kautondonkwa scheduled for Oct. 20 will now be for the vacant world crown.

"Also, I will recommend to the WBO executive committee that Saunders receives a six-month suspension for his transgression. But he has to do more. He has to work with the kids there [in England] at the boys' club, do community service, and then he has to be tested randomly and be negative all of the time. He needs a recommendation from the British Boxing Board of Control [to have the suspension lifted], and if he does all that we are willing to put him back in the rankings after his suspension."

Valcarcel said Saunders sent the WBO a letter to vacate the title and said that "he doesn't have time to appeal and for that reason he relinquished the title." Saunders could have gone through the WBO's appeals process, but based on the sanctioning body's typical response to similar incidents, he would have been stripped.

"He had the right to present all the evidence, but at the end he had to face the positive test," Valcarcel said.

Saunders and Andrade contracted with VADA to oversee a testing program for their fight. After the sample from Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs), 29, a 2008 Olympian, came back positive, he said it was because he used "a common decongestant nasal spray."

Rhode Island's Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs), a 30-year-old southpaw and 2008 U.S. Olympian, will go from facing Saunders, a slick left-handed fighter not known for his power, to facing 33-year-old unknown Kautondokwa (17-0, 16 KOs), who has had 16 of his fights in Namibia and one in Ghana, and never faced a notable opponent.