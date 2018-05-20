Braves release slumping Jose Bautista

The Atlanta Braves released slumping third baseman Jose Bautista on Sunday, just over a month after adding the veteran slugger to bolster their lineup.

Bautista, 37, batted just .143 (5-for-35) with two home runs in 12 games with the Braves.

The six-time All-Star signed a minor league deal with the Braves on April 18 and was promoted to their major league roster on May 5.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told MLB.com that with Bautista no longer on the roster, Johan Camargo will become the starting third baseman. The switch-hitting Camargo is batting .226 with two homers and 13 RBIs this season.

Camargo, 24, was in the lineup at third base for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Bautista went unsigned as a free agent for the entire offseason after batting just .203 with 23 homers in 157 games with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

He was attempting to stay with Atlanta as a third baseman despite playing almost exclusively as an outfielder since 2011. He had a .933 fielding percentage and committed one error in eight games. He also appeared as a designated hitter in two games with the Braves.

Bautista, who spent 10 seasons with the Blue Jays, led the majors in home runs in 2010 and 2011 and has 333 in 15 major league seasons.?