Brooks Koepka 'hurt, saddened' as spectator struck by tee shot says she lost use of eye

Brooks Koepka said Tuesday he is "heartbroken" a tee shot he hit that struck a woman during the Ryder Cup has resulted in what she says is the loss of use of her right eye.

Koepka's tee shot at the short par-4 sixth hole at Le Golf National near Paris, France, hit 49-year-old Corine Remande, sending her to the hospital.

Remande told AFP that a scan on Friday "confirmed a fracture of the right eye socket and an explosion of the eyeball."

Koepka reacted to the news with a post on social media Tuesday.

"I was deeply hurt and saddened by the tragic accident that occurred when a shot I hit off the 6th tee struck Ms. Remande," Koepka wrote. "I spoke to her at the time on the golf course and after now learning her condition is worse than first thought, I have made contact with her/family to offer my sincere and heartfelt sympathy. I am heartbroken by the incident. My thoughts remain with Ms. Remande and her family, and I have asked to be kept informed on her condition."

Koepka, 28, had signed a glove for Remande in offering an apology at the time and also said after the match that he felt terrible after realizing what had happened.

Remande told AFP she is considering legal action.

A Ryder Cup spokesperson said early Tuesday morning in a statement that it was "distressing to hear that someone might suffer long term consequences from a ball strike."

"The spectator hit by a ball at the 6th hole during Friday's play was treated by first responders immediately and taken to hospital," the statement said. "We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary.

"Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators but this kind of incident is extremely rare. We can confirm that 'fore' was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd. We are hugely sympathetic and will do everything we can to support the spectator, insofar as that is possible under very difficult circumstances."