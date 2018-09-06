Burt Reynolds, movie and TV star, former FSU athlete, dies at 82

Actor Burt Reynolds, a one-time Florida State running back and ardent Seminoles fan, was mourned and remembered by sports personalities after his death Thursday at the age of 82.

"Burt was a lifelong friend, who was extremely close to me for the last 64 years," ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, who was Reynolds' roommate at FSU, said Thursday. "We have always stayed in touch, through the good and the bad times of our lives, talking about once a month for as long as I can remember.

"It was just two weeks ago that we were talking about the upcoming college season and the Noles. Burt, better known as 'Buddy' to his friends, loved FSU , and no matter how big a star he became, he never forgot his friends from the FSU football family. I will forever remember our conversations and the true friend that he was."

Reynolds played halfback at Palm Beach High School, where his teammate was future New York Yankees manager Dick Howser, before going to Florida State in 1954 on a football scholarship.

Reynolds ran for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries in his freshman season, and also had four catches for 76 yards. But he suffered a knee injury that cut the season short and missed the 1955 season after surgery.

He returned to Florida State in 1957, but a car accident cost him his spleen and reaggravated his knee injury, ending his college football career. He dropped out of FSU and, after working odd jobs in New York, returned to Florida, where he became a drama major at Palm Beach Junior College.

He received an honorary degree from Florida State in 1981.

With macho good looks and a wise-guy attitude, he returned to his football roots in 1974's "The Longest Yard," playing a former star quarterback who organizes fellow prisoners into a team to challenge the guards. In 1977's "Semi-Tough," about pro football players, he starred as wide receiver Marvin "Shake" Tiller. He also starred in box-office franchises such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Cannonball Run."

Reynolds reportedly had a clause written into his contracts saying he had to appear in his movies wearing a Florida State shirt at least once. He appeared in additional sports-themed films including "Stroker Ace" (stock-car racing), "Driven" (Formula One) and "Mystery, Alaska" (hockey).

Former Notre Dame and Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann remembered Reynolds on Twitter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went from a champion body-builder into acting and then politics, said on Twitter.

Florida State Football tweeted a simple remembrance.

Reynolds is a member of the Florida State Hall of Fame, and an athletic dorm once was named after him. He remained good friends with former FSU coach Bobby Bowden and joined the coach for many years on a weekly television show.

Reynolds was a frequent visitor on the sidelines at Florida State football games.

In 2014, Corso told Seminole Boosters, "I was famous for one thing at Florida State: I was Burt Reynolds' roommate. ... With his looks and my car, we'd kill 'em in Tallahassee."

Reynolds was a part owner of the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits, who took their name from his most famous role in Smokey and the Bandit.

He and Hollywood stuntman Hal Needham were co-owners of Mach 1 Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series team that won races with driver Harry Gant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.