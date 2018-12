The Carolina Panthers are shutting down quarterback Cam Newton for the rest of the season because of a right shoulder injury, a league source confirmed.

Also contributing to the decision is the Panthers' six-game losing streak and near elimination from playoff contenion. Carolina (6-8) has a 1 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Backup Taylor Heinicke will start on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network first reported the news.