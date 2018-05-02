Capitals forward Tom Wilson suspended 3 games for check on Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was suspended three playoff games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for a hit to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3 of their semifinal series.

In the second period, Wilson delivered a check that made contact with Aston-Reese's head and sent the Penguins player face-down to the ice with what was later diagnosed as a broken jaw and a concussion, according to coach Mike Sullivan. The NHL ruled that Wilson delivered the hit by elevating "up and into" the hit, making the head the main point of contact to cause an injury. According to the Department of Player Safety, reverse angles of the hit showed Aston-Reese's head snapped back in a manner consistent with other hits where the head was the main point of contact, and that his injuries would indicate that the head was the main point of contact as well. That means the hit is in violation of Rule 48 for an illegal check to the head.

The NHL also stated that Aston-Reese didn't make a sudden move to cause the head contact, and that Wilson did not attempt to deliver a full legal body check on Reese, instead extending up and in "unnecessarily" and delivering the hit on the toes of his skates.

"The onus is on the player that this upward motion does not pick the head," said the NHL.

Sullivan called for the NHL to take action after Wilson knocked Penguins players out of consecutive playoff games with hits to the head.

"We lose a guy to a broken jaw that's going to require surgery and a concussion because of another high hit to the head," Sullivan said after the Penguins' Game 3 loss to the Capitals on Tuesday, giving Washington a 2-1 series lead. "At some point, we would hope that the league might do something."

Capitals coach Barry Trotz, who defended Wilson for having made a "hard hockey hit" that was "shoulder to shoulder" after Game 3, said his team is ready to adjust without Wilson in the lineup for Game 4. He has two goals and five assists in nine playoffs games, skating on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

"We'll prepare like we always do. The focus is on the next game and any adjustments or any changes we make, we'll react however we need to. We're taking role call today and we'll see where we are," he said on Wednesday.

Wilson is a player known for playing on the edge of legality with his hits. In the first round of the playoffs, he injured Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alex Wennberg, which resulted in a charging penalty but no supplemental discipline.

In Game 2 on Sunday, Wilson collided with Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the second period, who didn't return to the game after entering the NHL concussion protocol. The NHL ruled that contact with Dumoulin's head was unavoidable on the play, as the defenseman stopped short to brace for a hit from an onrushing Ovechkin. Then, in Game 3, he took out Aston-Reese in the second period.

The NHL Department of Player Safety has issued five suspensions in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs; all but Nazem Kadri's three-game suspension for boarding were for one game, and those four were also for contact with an opponent's head via an illegal hit (twice) or a cross-check (twice).

Wilson was suspended twice in the 2017-18 preseason by the Department of Player Safety: Missing two exhibition games for interference on Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 22, and getting four exhibition games for boarding Sammy Blais of the Blues on Oct. 1.

It's all fed a reputation that has earned every borderline Wilson hit extra scrutiny.

"That comes with the territory. If he's involved, it's going to get more attention than other guys," said teammate Brooks Orpik. "But for Tommy to be effective, he has to play the same way he plays. I don't think he can approach games differently. He does a lot of good things for us and, at times maybe he straddles that line a bit. Some people aren't happy with it, but like I said, he does a lot of good things for our team."