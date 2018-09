Coaches killed in Parkland shooting to receive ESPY awards

MIAMI -- The ESPYS are breaking tradition for this year's Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

ESPN announced Wednesday that family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon will receive the award during the show on July 18.

The award has previously gone to coaches strictly for their work on the field.

In addition to their work as coaches, the men are being honored for "their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students," said Alison Overholt, vice president and editor in chief of ESPN The Magazine.

Previous recipients include Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.