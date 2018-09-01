Cowboys TE Rico Gathers charged with marijuana possession

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested Friday night and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 24 hours before NFL teams have to reach the 53-man roster limit.

Gathers was released from jail Saturday morning after posting bond. He was arrested Friday at approximately 10:52 p.m. CT in the 3100 block of Parkwood Boulevard in Frisco, Texas. Frisco police say they found Gathers with less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

A Cowboys official said Saturday that the team is looking into the situation.

Gathers has been on the roster bubble for much of camp but has been a favorite of owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Gathers caught 10 passes for 83 yards during the preseason but was the fourth tight end behind Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and rookie Dalton Schultz.

The Cowboys selected Gathers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, even though he had not played since eighth grade. He was an All-Big 12 performer in basketball as a Baylor power forward and among the nation's leading rebounders.

Gathers spent last season on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in practice. He was on the practice squad in 2016.