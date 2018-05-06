Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on DL with biceps tendinitis

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the team is "cautiously optimistic" about Kershaw, who started feeling discomfort while playing catch Saturday.

"If it was more of another part of the arm, it would be more concerning, but being the biceps we are more hopeful," Roberts told reporters.

The Dodgers announced the move before Sunday's game against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico.

Kershaw has returned to Los Angeles to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to Roberts.

Veteran left-hander Rich Hill will be activated from the DL to take Kershaw's spot in the rotation Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hill has been on the DL since April 18 because of a cracked fingernail.

Kershaw, 30, has struggled over his past three starts, allowing nine earned runs over 18 innings in that stretch.

This is the third straight season Kershaw has been placed on the disabled list. He was put on the DL for five weeks in 2017 with a back strain and missed over two months in 2016 because of a herniated disk in his back.?Before that, he only made one DL stint (in 2014, for an inflamed back muscle) from 2008 to 2015.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 1-4 this season despite a 2.86 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings. Kershaw's four losses are as many as he had in both of the past two seasons (18-4 in 2017, 12-4 in 2016).

Including the playoffs, he has pitched 2,101 innings in his career.

Kershaw joins a crowded list of high-profile Dodgers on the disabled list. Starting shortstop Corey Seager is out for the season with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm and will have Tommy John surgery. Starting third baseman Justin Turner hasn't played this season because of a broken left wrist. Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, the team's top starting pitcher this season, will be out until after the All-Star break with a major groin injury.

Right-hander Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.?

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.