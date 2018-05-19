Draymond Green says Warriors 'at our best when we feel threatened'

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After the Golden State Warriors suffered a 22-point blowout loss to the? Houston Rockets?in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Draymond Green says he expects his team to have an edge heading into Game 3 on Sunday.

"I think we're at our best when we feel threatened," Green said following practice on Saturday. "Game 1 we felt threatened, we came out with a sense of urgency. Game 2 we didn't feel as threatened, and the sense of urgency wasn't there. I think you're allowed one of those a series. We've had our one and now it's time to lock in for the rest of the series."

Klay Thompson explained why the Warriors are so tough when they feel threatened.

"When we have our backs against the wall -- I don't think they're against the wall right now, but when we're threatened ... we just play with a great urgency and hustle," he said. "You add in our shooting and our talent, that's a great combination right there."

Thompson produced 28 points in the series opener and then eight in Game 2. He's confident his latest performance was an anomaly.

"I'll be better tomorrow," he said. "I guarantee it."

Golden State took the first game of the series but struggled on both ends of the floor in the sequel contest. Kevin Durant was the only Warrior who scored 17 or more points. As a team, they gave up a whopping 127 points.

"They scored more," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, "which meant they got their defense set up more, and they were angry because they lost Game 1, and we were really comfortable because we won Game 1, and they kicked our ass. Simple enough ... Pretty good chance both teams are going to come out fighting tomorrow, and we'll see a great game, and we're pretty confident that we're going to play a lot better."

Stephen Curry is being heavily targeted on defense and he's shooting only 2-of-13 from beyond the arc in the two games. His high thus far is 18 points.

"We can't help Steph get going. Steph got to help himself," Green said. "You don't need any of us to create looks for him or anything like that. He's going to do that himself, and we know he will."

The Warriors' message all postseason has been "playing with force," but it has been preached even more so by both organizations over the past couple of days.

Said Green: "You can't get to this point and not play with force, so Steve is going to use it, I'm going to use it, [Mike] D'Antoni is going to use it, James Harden is going to use it, Chris Paul is going to use it, Steph is going to use it, and the beat goes on. You can't not play with force at this time of the year, so everybody is going to use it."

The Warriors are 15-0 at home in the past two combined postseasons. They're hoping that trend continues in the next two games at Oracle Arena.

"Yeah, we're all very eager to get back on that court tomorrow," Thompson said. "We've all been going very hard at practice. We're ready. It's going to be a great Game 3."