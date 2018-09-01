Eagles expected to start Nick Foles in opener, sources say

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles is expected to be the Eagles' starter in their season opener Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, sources who have weighed in on Philadelphia's quarterback situation tell ESPN.

The decision gives Carson Wentz more time to rehab from the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

The Eagles have not officially named a starting quarterback for Thursday's night's game. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters earlier in the week that he would likely know who was starting by Friday, but that the public announcement could come as late as "90 minutes before kickoff."

But the prevailing thought from those who have privately weighed in on the Eagles quarterback situation in recent days is that the team is maintaining the long view when it comes to Wentz, and will let him heal a bit longer before exposing him to game action.

Wentz, the former No. 2 pick out of North Dakota State, has looked increasingly like his old self in recent weeks. His mobility is returning and his throwing velocity is actually up compared to last year. He has been splitting first-team reps with Foles during practice of late.

He is still on the early side of a traditional timetable for return from this type of injury, however. ACL tears typically take nine to 12 months to recover. The Atlanta game comes a few days shy of that nine-month mark. He tore his LCL as well, which delayed the rehab process and made for a more complicated surgery and recovery.

Given all those factors, bringing Wentz back before he even hits that nine-month mark is viewed by some as a gamble. And the belief is that if owner Jeffrey Lurie sees any unnecessary risk, they'll opt to let their star QB heal up another week or two before exposing him to game action.

"It should be a cautious approach," said Dr. James Bradley, who performed Wentz's knee surgery, to NBC 10 in Philadelphia. "What's a few [missed] games over 12 to 15 years?"

As far as the eye test goes, his teammates agree that Wentz is passing it with flying colors. On Thursday, right tackle Lane Johnson said that he would be a bit surprised if Wentz wasn't the starter against Atlanta based on what he's seen.

"It's pretty remarkable how he's progressed," tight end Zach Ertz said recently. "You would never expect, just looking at him, that he would have had such a big surgery just eight and a half months ago. He looks great. He looks like he always does. He's moving well -- surprisingly well, honestly. I don't know if anyone expected him to be this far along, but he looks really good."

Wentz has been champing at the bit to get back out on the field, as you might expect, but has reluctantly accepted that this decision is largely a medical one and is out of his hands. Given all that's on the line, the expectation is the Eagles will play it conservatively.