Eagles' Mike Wallace suffers fractured fibula

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace has a fractured fibula and will miss the next few weeks, coach Doug Pederson announced Monday.

The Eagles have not decided yet whether Wallace will be placed on injured reserve, Pederson said. Wallace suffered the injury in the first half of a 27-21 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The injury makes the Eagles suddenly thin at wide receiver. Mack Hollins was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 with a groin injury, and Philadelphia is still waiting for Alshon Jeffery to return from shoulder surgery.

Pederson said Monday that Jeffery is still considered week-to-week.

Wallace was targeted three times in the Eagles' first two games but didn't have a reception.