Flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson to fight Henry Cejudo at UFC 227

Demetrious Johnson, the most dominant champion in UFC history, will seek his 12th flyweight title defense against Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Aug. 4.

UFC officials announced the 125-pound championship fight on Saturday. It will take place on the UFC 227 pay-per-view event, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. MMAFighting first reported the bout.

Johnson (27-2-1) already holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses with 11. He broke former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's mark of 10 last October, when he defeated Ray Borg by submission.

Fighting out of Kirkland, Washington, Johnson already holds a win against Cejudo. He knocked him out with knees and punches in the first round in April 2016.

Cejudo (12-2), a U.S. Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, is 6-2 in the UFC. After coming up short against Johnson, he dropped a split decision to Joseph Benavidez in December 2016, but has bounced back with back-to-back wins.

The UFC originally tried to put together a flyweight title fight between Johnson and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, but those negotiations fell through. Dillashaw will actually defend his 135-pound title against Cody Garbrandt in the same event.