Jameis Winston, Uber driver reach settlement in 2016 groping case

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has reached a settlement with the woman known as "Kate P" who said he groped her in her Uber vehicle, according to court records obtained by ESPN.

The documents, filed by her attorney John Clune in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on Monday, state that the "parties are in the process of finalizing a settlement agreement" and that the process will be completed in approximately 10 days.

In a copy of the lawsuit provided to ESPN by Clune in September, the woman alleged that in March of 2016, while waiting in a drive-thru at Los Betos restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, Winston "leaned toward [her] and placed his fingers between her legs and pressed them firmly against her vagina over her yoga pants."

The suit stated that before Winston withdrew his hand, she said, "What's up with that?" and immediately called her boyfriend, before sending a series of text messages that included, "I just got semi-molested by the Tampa Bay Buc QB," and that she was "pretty shaken up ..."

The suit stated that she was seeking damages in excess of $75,000 because of the "damages in the nature of emotional distress and future therapy expenses."

Winston has denied touching the woman inappropriately, but an eight-month NFL investigation concluded that Winston engaged in detrimental conduct that night by "touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent and that disciplinary action was necessary and appropriate."

Winston was suspended for three games this season, costing him $124,411 in game checks.