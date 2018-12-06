Jazz's Rudy Gobert fined $15K for criticizing officials after loss to Heat

The NBA has fined Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating after his team's 102-100 loss to the Heat on Sunday in Miami.

Gobert fouled Heat guard Dwyane Wade with 3.2 seconds left in the game. Wade made the two free throws, giving Miami the win.

Gobert didn't like the call, and that led to Tuesday's fine.

"I just want it to be consistent at one point. Every night is the same s---. Every night has been the same s---. If you call something one way, you have to call it the other way. Once they start doing that, I'm going to have a little more respect. I'm just tired of it. Every game is the same," Gobert said after the loss.

"They can't be deciding the issue of a game just like that. If you call a foul on the play on D-Wade, Donovan [Mitchell] got pushed harder right before. But he's not Dwyane Wade, it's fine," Gobert added.

"We're a small market, and we know it."