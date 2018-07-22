Johnny Manziel traded by Tiger-Cats to Montreal Alouettes

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded quarterback Johnny Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes, the teams announced Sunday.

Manziel, offensive tackle Tony Washington and offensive lineman Landon Rice were sent to Montreal in exchange for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round picks in 2020 and 2022.

Manziel, 25, never saw the field with Hamilton, which has been led by quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. Masoli tied a CFL record with nine straight 300-yard passing games before the team's Week 5 bye.

In Montreal, Manziel will be reunited with coach Mike Sherman, who recruited him to Texas A&M in 2011, when Sherman was head coach of the Aggies.

He will battle for the quarterback job with Drew Willy, Jeff Mathews and Matt Shiltz, all of whom have been tested by Montreal, which is 1-4 and in last place in the CFL's four-team East Division.

Manziel will try to improve an offense that ranks last in the league in points scored and rushing yards, is tied for last in turnovers and is seventh of nine teams in passing yards.