Josh Gordon back with Browns after working on 'mental, physical health'

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has returned to the Cleveland Browns, expressing gratitude to the team for giving him time to work on his mental and physical health.

"As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being," Gordon said in a statement Saturday.

Gordon had been away from the team since it opened training camp in July. League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Gordon was seeking additional counseling to deal with his mental health and anxiety.

Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement that Gordon will start by participating in meetings and conditioning. The wide receiver will gradually return to all activities, Dorsey said.

Dorsey praised Gordon's "hard work, commitment and focus on becoming the best version of himself."