Josh Norman says he'd retire if he wins a Super Bowl

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins corner Josh Norman remains confident in his standing as a top corner in the NFL; he's also adamant about when his career will end.

All it would take is a Super Bowl triumph.

"When that happens, you can kiss my a-- goodbye. I'm out," Norman said. "I've got so many things going on outside of this. It's almost like a steppingstone, to be honest. I'll be bigger outside of this than I will be inside of it. Believe that."

The question is, where will Norman have the chance to win a Super Bowl in 2019? Norman carries a $14.5 million salary-cap hit in 2019 but would save the Redskins $11.5 million in space if released after June 1. The Redskins have approximately $25 million in cap space for next season, so they need to create more room.

However, one team source pointed to the Redskins' situation at corner as a reason why they might hang onto him for at least another year. Corner Quinton Dunbar battled a nerve issue that eventually landed him on injured reserve. The Redskins are hopeful about his future, but it would be hard to cut another starting corner while waiting to see how well Dunbar has recovered.

Also, the source said, if they cut Norman they'd need to find a good corner to replace him so any savings might be minimal in the end. Norman remains Washington's top corner and finished this season with three interceptions and three forced fumbles -- the most big plays he's made with the Redskins since signing with them after the 2015 season.

"It's one of my best seasons yet," Norman said, "and we don't grow on trees. So we'll see what happens."

Norman said his offseason will include a variety of charitable works, with projects he said in places such as Flint, Michigan, and Africa. He also wants to help out again at the Mexican border, as he did last offseason by handing out clothing and toiletries to families in holding stations who are seeking asylum. He plans on doing something with the Boys & Girls club in his hometown of Greenwood, S.C. He also has some media projects.

All of that helps him deal with a third straight non-playoff season.

"Oh yeah, because this is all other guys have, is just this," he said. "I mean, when you're multifaceted and have different areas and things you can do, and this is just one of those things, then you take this with a grain of salt. Of course I'm pissed, I'm upset, but what can I do about it? Nothing. I can't change any of this right now. It's all in the past."

But, Norman said, what's not in the past is where he feels he ranks among corners. He said he should still be considered among the best.

"Why would I not be?" Norman said. "Who says I wouldn't be? Go back over and see who's doing what we're doing. I understand a lot of things are misconstrued a lot because of who we are as an organization. Then you look at the things we do on the field and it's not what we do individually that gets that light but as a whole, as a group. When you're winning, everybody's good. When you're losing, you're not getting as much nod, not getting as many things. I'm not going to say things to get in front of the camera to make me more than I am. I am who I am and that's just what you're going to get. When my opponents face me they know who I am and what time it is."