Josh Rosen hurt late in Cardinals' blowout loss, awaits evaluation

Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said he is waiting for an evaluation of an injury to quarterback Josh Rosen, who went down holding his left foot in the fourth quarter of the team's blowout loss to Denver on Thursday night.

Rosen "probably" should not have been on the field so late in the blowout loss, Wilks said after his team's 45-10 defeat.

Rosen was intercepted three times in the game, and two of the picks were returned for touchdowns in the first quarter. He also fumbled the ball away twice on a rough night that began badly for him and never got better. He limped off the field after he was sacked for the fifth time, on a fourth-and-16 play near the end of the game.

Wilks said the Cardinals' effort in the game was "definitely embarrassing."

The Cardinals (1-6), down 35-3 at the half, fell to 0-4 at home for the first time since 1979.